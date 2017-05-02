8 Arrested In Naperville Online Prostitution Sting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police arrested six women and two men Friday for advertising sexual acts on the Internet in and around west suburban Naperville.
The Naperville Police Department Special Operations Group conducted a prostitution operation on April 28, Commander Louis Cammiso said in a statement.
Undercover officers arranged meetings with the eight people involved and made an agreement for a sex act in exchange for money, Cammiso said.
The following people were then taken into custody:
• Brittany C. White, 31, of Chicago, was charged with prostitution and possession of a controlled substance;
• Selena Marie Dobbins, 19, of Streamwood, was charged with prostitution;
• Tiara Wilson, 25, of Chicago, was charged with prostitution;
• Marlisha Lapeese High, 33, of Chicago, was charged with promoting prostitution;
• Cristeon Eric Bond Jones, 25, of Chicago, was charged with possession of a controlled substance;
• Nomi Rane Ferro, 25, of Chicago, was charged with prostitution;
• Aletrice T. Goiuns, 23, of Chicago, was charged with promoting prostitution; and
• Bianca Edwina Morris, 35, of Chicago, was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol.
Anyone with further information about the crimes is asked to call police at (630) 420-6666.