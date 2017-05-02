April In Chicago Ranks Among Wettest, Warmest On Record

CHICAGO (CBS) — The average daily temperature for April in Chicago is relatively warm. However this year, for most of the area, April featured well above normal temperatures and precipitation.
Basically, April 2017 can be summed up as very warm and very wet in the city.
According to the National Weather Service, this year’s April in Chicago ranks as the 7th warmest April on record, at 53.7 degrees Fahrenheit. The warmest was in 1955, at 57 degrees.
Additionally, there was quite a bit of rain last month — 6.43 inches to be exact. As a result, April 2017 now holds the ninth slot for wettest April in Chicago on record. 2013 still holds that number one spot, with a whopping 8.68 inches, the National Weather Service says.
In fact, Chicago experienced several inches of rain over the weekend, causing flooding to be a big concern for much of the area, especially for those who live along rivers and streams.
The heavy rainfall led to some downed trees and branches throughout the city, according to the Department of Streets and Sanitation.