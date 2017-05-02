Bulls Roster Breakdown: Who’s Staying, Who’s Going?

By Cody Westerlund–

(CBS) After hastily crafting a roster of many misfits this past season that ended with a 41-41 mark and a first-round exit, the Bulls enter an offseason in which they could reshape their team or bring back the same group with low-profile turnover at the edges.

With that in mind, we break down the status of every Bulls player entering this intriguing offseason.

Note: Salary information is courtesy of Basketball Insiders.

Jimmy Butler, wing, 27

Contract status: signed through 2018-’19, with player option for 2019-’20

2017-’18 salary: $18.7 million

2016-’17 stats: 23.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 5.5 apg, .455 FG%, 76 games

Comment: Butler is the franchise centerpiece, and what the Bulls choose to do with him this summer will signal the organization’s direction. Butler is seeking clarity on his future with the team after finding himself amid intense trade speculation last June and then to a lesser degree this past February. If the Bulls retain him, it points toward a path of building around him. If he’s traded, a full-on rebuild is underway.

Isaiah Canaan, 25, guard

Contract status: non-guaranteed contract for 2017-’18, with June 30 deadline for Bulls to decide

2017-’18 salary: $1.6 million if contract picked up

2016-’17 stats: 4.6 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, .266 3PT%, 39 games

Comment: Canaan was a little-used reserve before his cameo starting role late in the playoffs. He’s well-liked by teammates and coaches, but the decision on whether to bring him back is toward the bottom of the Bulls’ to-do list.

Michael Carter-Williams, 25, guard

Contract status: restricted free agent

2017-’18 salary: N/A

2016-’17 stats: 6.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.5 apg, .234 3PT%, 45 games

Comment: Logic points to Carter-Williams not being retained, as he wasn’t a fit for coach Fred Hoiberg’s system. His shooting was abysmal, allowing defenses to collapse and further clog the precious already-limited space, and Carter-Williams also struggled in defending quick opposing point guards.

Cristiano Felicio, 24, center

Contract status: restricted free agent

2017-’18 salary: N/A

2016-’17 stats: 4.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 0.3 bpg, .579 FG%, 66 games

Comment: His underwhelming postseason aside, Felicio has proved to be a rotational player with athleticism that management desires. The Bulls are intent on retaining him and have control in the process with matching rights. The concern would be if an opposing team with ample cap space back-loaded a contract offer and overpaid, leaving the Bulls with a difficult decision.

Jerian Grant, 24, guard

Contract status: under team control through 2018-’19

2017-’18 salary: $1.7 million

2016-’17 stats: 5.9 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.9 apg, .366 3PT%, 63 games

Comment: Grant had a roller coaster second professional season, getting jerked in and out of the rotation and even going from starting to not playing by coach’s decision in one instance. He needs to show more consistency in 2017-’18, when he’ll get another chance to be a regular member of the rotation.

Joffrey Lauvergne, 25, center

Contract status: restricted free agent

2017-’18 salary: N/A

2016-’17 stats: 4.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.0 apg, .402 FG%, 20 games

Comment: The Bulls have matching rights with Lauverge, but retaining him isn’t a priority this offseason. As usual, the price will dictate so much, but it’s more likely than not that he moves on elsewhere.

Robin Lopez, 29, center

Contract status: signed through 2018-’19

2017-’18 salary:$13.8 million

2016-’17 stats: 10.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.4 bpg, .493 FG%, 81 games

Comment: Lopez was a rock for the Bulls, playing in 81 games and helping establish the physicality that carried Chicago for much of the season. He’s also on a fair contract with a clear role. The drawback of his game is that he struggles to defend the high pick-and-roll and isn’t a playmaking big man.

Nikola Mirotic, 26, power forward

Contract status: restricted free agent

2017-’18 salary: N/A

2016-’17 stats: 10.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 0.8 bpg, .342 3PT%, 70 games

Comment: Mirotic is an intriguing case. Upon him being shopped at the February trade deadline and being inactive on March 12, it was nearly unfathomable that he’d be back. Then Mirotic helped shoot the Bulls into the playoffs. If his price stays reasonable, the Bulls will likely match. Theoretically, he’s still a quality fit for Hoiberg’s system.

Anthony Morrow, 31, wing

Contract status: unrestricted free agent

2017-’18 salary: N/A

2016-’17 stats: 4.6 ppg, 0.2 rpg, 0.7 apg, .429 3PT%, nine games

Comment: Morrow handled his two-month stint in Chicago like a pro. He’s not expected to be back.

Cameron Payne, 22, PG

Contract status: under team control through 2018-’19

2017-’18 salary: $2.2 million

2016-’17 stats: 4.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg, 1.4 apg, .333 FG%, 11 games

Comment: The main return piece in the deal that sent Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott to Oklahoma City, Payne disappointed and was sent to the D-League. The Bulls’ wishful thinking is he’ll become the point guard of the future, but there have been no signs of that so far. He should have the chance to work his way back into a point guard rotation with little clarity.

Bobby Portis, 22, PF

Contract status: under team control through 2018-’19

2017-’18 salary: $1.5 million

2016-’17 stats: 6.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.2 bpg, .488 FG%, 64 games

Comment: In an ideal world, Portis would blossom into the team’s starting power forward. More realistically, he’s again a rotational piece next season. The Bulls are seeking more night-to-night consistency and improved defense from Portis.

Rajon Rondo, 31, PG

Contract status: non-guaranteed $13.4 million contract with $3 million buyout for 2017-’18, with June 30 deadline for Bulls to decide

2017-’18 salary: $13.4 million if contract picked up

2016-’17 stats: 7.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 6.7 apg, .408 FG%, 69 games

Comment: Like with Mirotic, there was a time the thought of Rondo returning would be laughable. That was in late January amid a fiasco in which Butler and Dwyane Wade criticized teammates and Rondo fired back at their leadership tactics. But Rondo stayed at it, earned his starting job back in March and was credited with creating the “fun” style of basketball that Hoiberg seeks. Rondo mentored the younger players, all of whom hold him in high regard. It remains unclear whether he’ll be back for $13.4 million, but even in a potential rebuild, he could serve as a leader and mentor again.

Denzel Valentine, 23, wing

Contract status: under team control through 2019-’20

2017-’18 salary: $2.2 million

2016-’17 stats: 5.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.1 apg, .351 3PT%, 57 games

Comment: Management envisions Valentine being a rotation regular next season, a role he fell out of late this year. He flashed his shooting skills at times but wants to improve his playmaking and defense.

Dwyane Wade, 35, SG

Contract status: $23.8 million player option, with June 30 deadline to decide

2017-’18 salary: $23.8 million if he opts in

2016-’17 stats: 18.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.8 apg, .434 FG%, 60 games

Comment: Given the hefty contract figure on the table for next season and his family enjoying Chicago, it appears more likely than not that Wade opts into his deal with the Bulls. His play is on the decline, notably his defense. If he’s back, he brings the Bulls leadership, smarts and fills a secondary scoring role.

Paul Zipser, 23, F

Contract status: under team control through 2019-’20

2017-’18 salary: $1.3 million

2016-’17 stats: 5.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.8 apg, .333 3PT%, 44 games

Comment: Zipser was arguably the most consistent young Bulls player. He was solid defensively. While not a playmaker, he generally made smart plays and can knock down the open shots that others create for him. Zipser should be a rotation member next season.

Cody Westerlund is a sports editor for CBSChicago.com and covers the Bulls.