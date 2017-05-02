CFD Gears Up For Another Summer Along The Lakefront

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire department is gearing up for another summer along the lakefront.
A dive team simulated rescues in the cold water at North Ave. Beach Tuesday, locating 175 lb. mannequins in the lake with zero visibility.
“In over the past two plus years, the CFD unit saved the lives of six persons in distress at popular events such as the Chicago Marathon and Lollapalooza,” said the Chicago Fire Commissioner, Jose Santiago.
There are 17 paramedics on bikes, equipped with gear, and eight riding ATVs who patrol the lakefront and special events.
Ron Dorneker, Marine and Dive Operations Deputy Chief, said the mobile teams are a great asset.
“They’re basically an ambulance. They have all the equipment they need to provide the same patient care as Chicago Fire Department ambulance.”