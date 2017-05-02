Man Charged With Stabbing On Red Line Train

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with stabbing a 50-year-old man on a CTA Red Line train Sunday morning just north of the Addison station in Wrigleyville.
About 8 a.m., the victim was traveling south on the train in the 900 block of West Addison Street when a 23-year-old passenger walked up to him unprovoked and menacingly waved a small knife before stabbing him in the left hip, causing a small laceration, according to Chicago Police.
When police arrived, the 23-year-old attempted to run away and was taken into custody following a short chase, police said.
Thomas Pierre, 23, of the West Town neighborhood, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and reckless conduct for the attack, police said.
The 50-year-old was treated at the scene by paramedics, but refused further medical attention, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)