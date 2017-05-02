Joe Maddon ‘Jealous’ Of Theo Epstein Jamming Out, His ‘Awesome’ Tumble Off Amp

(CBS) Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein is known by many as the life of the party when the occasion calls for it. That was evident last Saturday at the Hot Stove Cool Music charity event in Boston, where Epstein took the stage with several acts and a variety of artists, including Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder.
While jamming out on stage, Epstein hopped on his amp and then took lift-off. It didn’t go to plan, with an ensuing tumble.
Asked about it Tuesday, Cubs manager Joe Maddon loved it.
“I was gone by then, but I saw the video replay,” Maddon said on the Spiegel and Parkins Show on 670 The Score. “And I can’t be more proud of our leader. I really can’t. It’s impossible.
“I guess there’s a part of me that’s jealous, that I didn’t do the same thing, just like watching David Ross participate in ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ You know, jumping off an amp and falling down, I love that stuff. I really think that’s awesome, the fact that they can cut loose. They let their hair down so to speak, and they really enjoy the moment. I love that stuff.”
Listen to Maddon’s full interview below. It included many baseball topics, such as the Cubs’ first-inning struggles and Kyle Schwarber’s standing as the team’s lead-off hitter.