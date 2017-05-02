Hiding In Plain Sight: Your Money

(CBS) — You may have some money hidden in plain sight.
CBS 2 cost cutter Dorothy Tucker shows you how to find those extra dollars and bargains.
Eight out of 10 people shop online. If you are one of them, here’s a trick to bank bargains:
Just download Honey.
The free browser extension automatically applies coupons at checkout for dozens of retailers.
CBS 2, for example, found almost $20 off a pair of earrings.
One woman Tucker spoke with said she had four rewards cards and doesn’t check them regularly.
Bankrate says 31 percent of people don’t redeem rewards.
Don’t waste yours. Turn those points into dollars and pay a bill, buy an airline ticket or go shopping.
You can even find money online.
Search missingmoney.com and the Illinois treasurer’s website for any forgotten bank accounts, refunds or insurance payouts.
There’s even a website where you can look up old, unused pension benefits.