Joseph, Phillies Strike Early And Rout Cubs 10-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Tommy Joseph hit an early three-run homer, Aaron Altherr had three RBIs and the Philadelphia Phillies routed the Chicago Cubs 10-2 on Monday night.

Michael Saunders and Freddy Galvis also homered in support of starter Vince Velasquez (2-2) to help the Phillies stop a three-game losing streak.

Chicago opened a seven-game homestand with its fourth loss in five games.

After rain delayed the start for 85 minutes, Philadelphia jumped on Brett Anderson (2-1) for seven runs on seven hits and one walk in 1 1/3 innings. The start was his shortest since August last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cesar Hernandez singled to open the game before Altherr doubled him home. Maikel Franco walked and, one out later, Joseph lined a hanging slider into the left-field bleachers for a 4-0 lead.

Altherr added a two-run double and Odubel Herrera had an RBI single in the second.

Saunders hit a solo homer and Galvis socked a two-run shot off reliever Justin Grimm in the seventh.

Velasquez took a one-hit shutout into the fifth before Javier Baez led off with a home run. The right-hander allowed one run, two hits and three walks in five innings.

Edubray Ramos, Joely Rodriguez and Pat Neshek combined for four innings of one-run relief.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (strained lower back) threw 45 pitches in three simulated innings. He is on the 10-day disabled list.

Cubs: SS Addison Russell was given the night off after the team arrived home at 5 a.m. following its Sunday night game in Boston. Baez started at shortstop in Russell’s place.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Jeremy Hellickson (4-0, 1.80 ERA) starts the second game of the series Tuesday night. He beat the Cubs in his only career appearance against them.

Cubs: LHP Jon Lester (0-1, 3.68) has a favorable matchup in a bid for his first win. He is 6-0 with a 1.46 ERA in eight starts against the Phillies.

