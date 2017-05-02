Carjacker Crashes Stolen Car In Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was carjacked Monday night in Lakeview, and the thief crashed his car while trying to get away from police.
Police said a 56-year-old man was double-parked in a silver 2014 Honda Accord near Halsted Street and Newport Avenue around 10 p.m., when another car pulled up in front of him.
Two teens got out of the other car, one of them holding a gun, and they forced him out of his Honda, and rifled through his pockets. One teen drove away in the stolen Honda, while the other fled the scene in the other car.
Police officers spotted the Honda a short time later, and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off, and crashed into a Jeep parked on Briar Place near Cambridge Avenue. The crash pushed the Jeep into another parked car.
The 16-year-old boy behind the wheel of the Honda tried to run away, but police arrested him after a short foot chase.
Charges were pending against the 16-year-old Tuesday morning. Police were looking for two other suspects.