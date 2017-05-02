Levine: Cubs’ Maddon Has Schwarber’s Back During Slump

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — The early-season grind for Chicago Cubs leadoff man Kyle Schwarber has been difficult. The clamoring and concern for this new lineup seems to get more heated on social media.

Some want Manager Joe Maddon to drop Schwarber down in the order and give someone else a shot at leading off. Schwarber was hitting .196 entering play on Tuesday.

“I know he is going to hit,” Maddon says. “I like the barroom banter about where everyone thinks they have a grasp on what is going on. Baseball is in our fabric. I think all of that is interesting. I do like that stuff, but it is never going to influence how I think. I am just going to continue to do what is right based on my years of experience.”

Maddon carefully mapped out a plan of attack this season with his 24-year-old left fielder and part-time catcher as a replacement for the departing Dexter Fowler at the top of the order.

The metrics department of the Cubs was given a task to come up with projections based on what Schwarber had done at the plate in his brief career. From that data and conversations with the front office, Maddon determine this was the way he was going to go.

During spring training, Maddon said Schwarber would be his leadoff man against right-handed pitchers most of the time, and against lefties on certain occasions. As of Tuesday, the former Indiana Unversity catcher had been involved in all 25 games (leading off in 24) the team has played.

“His onbase (average) is still over .300,” Maddon said. “His batting average is what is down. He is over 100 points higher in onbase to average. He is going to hit. As his batting average comes up I believe he will walk more often. This has nothing to do with how he is hitting. I like him there.”

Schwarber caught in a major-league game on Monday for the first time since October 2015. He was inserted as a late-inning double switch from left field to behind the plate. The consensus was that he will catch in these situations mostly and occasionally start. He caught just four innings late in spring training during a B game on a backfield.

The good news is that Schwarber has seen 4.47 pitches per plate appearance. That is the third highest percentage of pitches seen per at-bat in the National League so far this season. He is tied for sixth in the league with 16 walks. He also is third in the strikeout leaders list with 35.

“You want to live for the big spots,” Schwarber said. “If you can get into a situation where you can change a game with a walk or putting a ball in play with a man in scoring position, those are always positive feelings. I look forward to good team at-bats and go from there.”

Does Schwarber worry about what the man on the street thinks? Not really.

“Like I have said, we are going to have to stick with the process,” he said. “I feel like I am just putting good swings on balls and just not getting the results I want. Once I make that adjustment, getting that swing just right, it will be a good feeling. I can’t worry about outside thoughts or things I cannot control. I will stay with my process and let the manager make his decisions.”

