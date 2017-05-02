Levine: Fatal First Innings Doom Cubs

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — The fatal first has been the Cubs’ Achilles heel so far this season. Starting pitching has given up 32 first-inning runs in 25 games played.

That, more than anything else, has put the defending world champions back on their heels from opening day through the first day of May.

Monday evening it was Brett Anderson starting in a rain storm before it began hailing line drives. Anderson gave up four first-inning runs and three more in the second. This could be his last start for Chicago. Anderson in 1.1 innings allowed seven hits and seven runs earned.

The outing raised the veteran pitcher’s ERA from 3.54 to 6.23. The Cubs could never come back, falling 10-2 to the Phillies.

Left-hander Mike Montgomery came in as the replacement for Anderson and could get the call as the starter the next time this rotation spot comes up. Mongomery battled Anderson for the fifth rotation spot throughout spring training before he was sent to the bullpen in late March.

Manager Joe Maddon talked about how Anderson had not quite settled into Cubdom as of yet.

“I am still seeing him as adjusting to being here,” Maddon said pregame. “I don’t know if he has fully landed. As he really settles in, heads up.”

In the case of Monday evening, it was head up for the Cubs position players, as Anderson was getting shelled with line drives by the Philadelphia offense.

The Cubs offense has averaged 6.8 runs in the 13 team victories. In the 12 losses, the team has put up three runs on average. Starting behind the eight ball with all of these blow out first inning debacles has certainly been a factor in these up and down offensive numbers.

Montgomery could be the next move for Maddon after the Anderson debacle.

“Look, we had a horrible night,” said Maddon. “I thought another real positive was Montgomery’s performance. We got him stretched out”

If Montogomery does start in five days, he will have the benefit of having thrown 52 pitches in his longest performance relief outing as a Cub.

“To come into a game early like that can definitely be a little challenging,” he said. “I was able to get out of a couple of jams today by making some good pitches. Whatever they decide my role is I just have to go out and get outs. I am ready to do anything as I showed in spring training. You obviously want your teammates to do well. You have to have the mindset that when they call your name you must be ready to answer the bell.”

Anderson has almost no experience as a relief pitcher. The likelihood of him going to the bullpen if Montgomery starts is remote.

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.