Levine: Jon Lester Profits From Cubs’ Offensive Support

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jon Lester finally won his first game of the season. It was not an easy night for the veteran pitcher.

A strike zone that seemed to cut off the corners for both Lester and Philadelphia starter Jeremy Hellickson turned what could have been a close game into a three-and-a-half-hour Chicago blowout, an 8-3 victory for the Cubs.

“There was not a strike zone tonight, it was a ball zone,” said Cubs manager Joe Maddon in reference to home plate umpire Tony Basner’s tea cup strike zone. “I don’t know what was going on. It was the same for both sides. That’s why I was not arguing. The calls were the same on both sides. What can I tell you, man? it was frustrating for both teams. If just a couple of those pitches are called strikes, it slants the game in a whole different direction. It was frustrating for both pitchers.”

Lester lasted just five innings, throwing 104 pitches. Major run support came from Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez, each of whom homered. Schwarber and Baez both drove in three runs.

Baez finished a double short of the cycle and had a career-high four hits for the second time in the big leagues. Schwarber’s three-run homer in the fourth inning was his first since April 18th.

The Cubs ace won his 10th consecutive game at Wrigley Field, that coming in 13 starts. He, like Maddon, was adjusting to the umpire’s zone all evening.

“That’s why we are here at 11:00,” Lester observed. “It was a battle, not only against the hitters. Both sides saw it, both sides felt it. I just had to try and move on to the next pitch. Everyone watched the game. So it is what it is.”

Lester made his 70th career start for the Cubs, moving to 44-26. The left-handed pitcher is now 7-0 lifetime against the Phillies in nine career starts. Baez homered for the second straight game. He has done that three times in his career.

Bryant, who homered in the first inning, was forced to leave the game in the eighth inning with a tight calf muscle. He said after the game it was mostly a precaution. Bryant does not expect to miss time on the field.

