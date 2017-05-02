Northwestern Football Player Suspended After Weekend Drug Arrest

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Northwestern University football player has been suspended from the team after a weekend drug arrest near the Evanston school, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Defensive end Xavier Washington, 20, was arrested on Sunday at an “off-campus location,” according to a university spokesman.

About 3:30 a.m., officers were called to a disturbance in the 1900 block of Foster Street, according to Evanston Police Cmdr. Joe Dugan. Before officers arrived, a 911 caller said one of the people involved had left the area.

Officers spotted Washington near the intersection of Simpson Street and Brown Avenue. They stopped him, searched him and found he was carrying about a half-gram of cocaine, Dugan said.

He was charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

“The university is investigating the matter, and Washington has been suspended indefinitely from the Northwestern football team,” school officials said.

Washington, of Cedar Hill, Texas, made eight starts while appearing in all 13 games for the Wildcats as a junior last season. He finished with 38 tackles and tied for second on the team with 4.5 sacks.

Washington didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. He was released from jail and appeared in court on Monday, records show.

