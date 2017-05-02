Senate Subcommittee To Look Into Current State Of Airline Travel

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans is among those expected to go before a U.S. Senate subcommittee Thursday in Washington, D.C. The President of United Airlines, Oscar Munoz, will also be in attendance.
She’s already provided some written information to senators, which reveal that disciplinary action has been taken against a fourth security officer involved in the United Airlines passenger dragging incident.
Those officers are on paid administrative leave while am investigation goes on.