Today Jimmy John’s Is Offering $1 Subs

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dinner plans? How about a $1 Jimmy John’s sandwich?

Jimmy John’s announced on Facebook and Twitter they are bringing back their $1 sub sandwich promotion.

The sandwich shop tweeted that select locations will offer $1 sandwiched on Tuesday, May 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The sandwiches available at the promotional price are the No. 1 through No. 6, which are the Pepe, the Big John, the Totally Tuna, the Turkey Tom, the Vito, and the Vegetarian, plus the J.J. BLT. All of these menu items fall under Jimmy John’s 8-inch sandwich selection.

The promotional offer is only available at participating locations. The company limits one sandwich per person and the offer is only valid for in-store purchases. There will be no delivery of $1 subs.

The sandwich shop ran the same promotion last year on April 21, as part of their Customer Appreciation Day.

Many people assumed, some using Facebook memories, that the same $1 sub promotion would run April 21, 2017, but Jimmy Jonh’s was quick to jump in and stop those rumors.

They tweeted, “#FakeNews There are rumors that $1 Sub Day is on 4/21, which is sadly not true. Don’t worry, stay tuned for a BIG announcement next week!”

A few days later they tweeted, “DOLLAR SUB DAY AT PARTICIPATING JIMMY JOHN’S LOCATIONS! MAY 2ND 4PM-8PM #REALNEWS”

And made a compliation video of social media posts from the promotion last year to excite people for the real day in 2017 – which is May 2.

So I don’t know about you, but I might be running like Forrest Gump to grab myself a $1 sub…

Again, $1 sub day is Tuesday, May 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at participating Jimmy John’s. #realnews