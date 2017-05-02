White Sox Name Yoan Moncada, Dane Dunning Their Minor League Players Of The Month

(CBS) The White Sox have named second baseman Yoan Moncada and right-hander Dane Dunning their minor league players of the month for April.
The 21-year-old Moncada batted .314 with with four homers, seven RBIs, six stolen bases and 16 runs in 21 games at Triple-A Charlotte in April. He’s the top prospect in Chicago’s organization and the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, according to Baseball America. Moncada was acquired in the Chris Sale trade with the Red Sox last December.
The 22-year-old Dunning was 2-0 with a 0.35 ERA in April, allowing just one earned run in 26 innings at Class-A Kannapolis. He had 33 strikeouts, just two walks and a 0.58 WHIP across four starts. Dunning was acquired in the Adam Eaton deal with the Nationals last December.