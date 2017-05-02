White Sox Recall OF Willy Garcia

(CBS) The White Sox have called up outfielder Willy Garcia from Triple-A Charlotte, they announced Tuesday morning. The move comes a day after Chicago sent outfielder Jacob May down to Triple-A.
The 24-year-old Garcia was 2-for-7 in a stint with the White Sox earlier this season, and he was hitting .294 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 18 games at Triple-A this season.
May was struggling mightily in the big league, going 2-for-36 (.056) with 17 strikeouts and only three walks in 15 games this season.