Garcia replaces Jacob May, who was struggling in going 2-for-36 this season.

White Sox Recall OF Willy Garcia

May 2, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Willy Garcia

(CBS) The White Sox have called up outfielder Willy Garcia from Triple-A Charlotte, they announced Tuesday morning. The move comes a day after Chicago sent outfielder Jacob May down to Triple-A.

The 24-year-old Garcia was 2-for-7 in a stint with the White Sox earlier this season, and he was hitting .294 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 18 games at Triple-A this season.

May was struggling mightily in the big league, going 2-for-36 (.056) with 17 strikeouts and only three walks in 15 games this season.

