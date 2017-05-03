Bears Hosting DE Jaye Howard At Halas Hall

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) After passing on help for the front seven during the draft, the Bears may add a staple to their defensive line this week.

Veteran defensive end Jaye Howard remains at Halas Hall for a visit after arriving earlier this week. A year removed from a busy free agency — one that drew interest from the Bears — Howard was released by the Chiefs in a cap-clearing move.

Howard, 28, was released from Kansas City with a failed physical designation. The Bears will surely be looking into his medical history while he visits in Lake Forest.

Bears guard Kyle Long met Howard on Wednesday. He’s in favor of signing the defensive end.

Just met Jaye Howard. He's as scary in person as he is on film. Bears fans, I don't know his twitter but dude shouldn't leave the city! — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) May 3, 2017

Howard had 5.5 sacks in 2015 during his most productive season starting in the NFL. The Bears have nose tackle Eddie Goldman and defensive end Akiem Hicks as part of a talent young tandem up front, but the team is waiting to see what 2016 third-round pick Jonathan Bullard can become. Mitch Unrein assumed the role last season.

Still looking for pieces to the defense, Howard could be next in line for the Bears.

