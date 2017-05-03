CPD Officers Among 8 Shot In 4-Hour Period Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago Police officers were among eight people shot in less than four hours Tuesday night on Chicago’s South and West sides.

The two 9th District Tactical Officers were shot and seriously wounded just after 9 p.m. in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. The officers were in plainclothes while “conducting a follow-up investigation to a previous incident” near 43rd and Ashland when one or two vehicles pulled up and people inside started shooting at them, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said in a press conference late Tuesday night. One officer was shot in the hip and arm while the other was struck in the back. They were listed in serious condition but were expected to survive.

Most recently, a 54-year-old man was shot in the chest and critically wounded in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. He was inside a home about 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of West 45th Street when he heard a knock at the door, looked through the peephole and someone shot him through the door, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

About four minutes earlier, a man was shot in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side. The 22-year-old was standing in the 3500 block of West Polk Street at 10:26 p.m. when someone fired shots, striking him in the back, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

More than an hour before that, a man was wounded in a South Shore neighborhood shooting on the South Side. The 19-year-old was shot in the groin about 9:10 p.m. in the 7800 block of South South Shore Drive, according to police. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Six minutes earlier, a 20-year-old man was shot in the top of his foot in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side. He was in the 6700 block of South Stony Island Avenue at 9:04 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain in his foot, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

A 60-year-old man was shot nearly an hour earlier in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. Someone tried to rob him at 8:12 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Seeley, according to police. A shot was fired during the robbery attempt, striking the man in the abdomen. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Tuesday’s first shooting happened at 6:36 p.m. in the Pilsen neighborhood on the South Side. A 15-year-old boy was shot in his legs in the 1800 block of South Halsted, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

