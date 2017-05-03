Heavy Rains Could Impact Planted Corn In Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — Farmers in Illinois won’t know for a few days, at least, what impact recent heavy rains will have had on the corn that’s already been planted.

Farmer Kenton Thomas of Thebes, in far southern Illinois, said “corn does not like wet feet.” In other words, too much rain can be bad for a newly planted field, and there are plenty of them throughout Illinois.

Thomas says, “It’s definitely not a plus for the farmer. We was hoping for a perfect spring, which we rarely get.”

Farmer Tammy Halterman of Dwight has planted a thousand acres of both corn and soybeans already. Until things dry out a bit, she says she will not know whether she’ll have to replant in some areas. She said her community received four to five inches of rain last weekend.

Halterman says there are parts of fields that are under water, while other parts are dealing with running water. She adds, “the seed could get too wet and rot in the soil and not come up. And, of course with running water, it could wash away. It’s only about 1 ½ inches into the ground.”

Halterman says she does not like planting corn in May but has done so before and says she will again if need be.

She says some of the corn that had been planted had already been coming out of the ground and should be okay.

Halterman represents Grundy, Kendall, Cook, Will and DuPage Counties at the Illinois Farm Bureau.

Farmer Thomas has not yet planted corn. His lands are dealing with an eight inch rainfall from over the weekend and flooding of the Mississippi River.