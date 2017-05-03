Naperville Woman Helps Save Student During Austin Knife Attack

(CBS) — A Naperville woman is being hailed as a hero for rushing to help a student who was slashed during a horrifying stabbing spree in Austin, Texas.
Leona Di Amore gave life-saving aid to the student on the University of Texas campus.
It was a hectic scene Monday afternoon. Police captured a suspect after they say he slashed four students with a hunting knife.
One student died in the attack; others rushed to get away from the melee. But Di Amore says her experience as a Navy medic and chiropractor kicked in and she knew exactly what to do when she encountered a man with a head wound.
The EMT first-responder reassured the student he was not going to die. She stopped the bleeding before the paramedics got there.
Di Amore was at U-T to visit her daughter, a freshman she hadn’t seen her since Christmas.
The suspect in the stabbings has “obvious” mental issues, police say.