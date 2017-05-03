Bears Help Build New Playground For South Chicago Community Center

May 3, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Bears, Community Center, El Valor, Mike Krauser, Playground, South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Chicago neighborhood community center cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on a new playground, built with the help of the Chicago Bears.

Kids in the early childhood education program at El Valor’s Rey B. Gonzalez Children & Family Center at 92nd and Houston were playing and learning at a unique new space made possible by volunteers from Bears Care, PNC Bank, and Chicago Gateway Green.

El Valor president Rey Gonzalez called the volunteers “miracle workers.”

“It is a wonderful addition not only to El Valor, but to the community. It provides a safe haven,” he said. “This is a miracle, and the organizations who did this, they’re a godsend to us.”

Bears chairman George McCaskey and his wife, Barb, represented the team at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting.

“I have to tell you it’s as much of a gift to us as it is to anybody here,” Barb McCaskey said.

The space includes a butterfly garden, playground equipment, an obstacle course, an outdoor classroom, and a miniature artificial turf gridiron.

PNC president Scott Swanson said the butterfly garden is part of El Valor’s monarch butterfly conservation program.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch