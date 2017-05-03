Bears Help Build New Playground For South Chicago Community Center

CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Chicago neighborhood community center cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on a new playground, built with the help of the Chicago Bears.
Kids in the early childhood education program at El Valor’s Rey B. Gonzalez Children & Family Center at 92nd and Houston were playing and learning at a unique new space made possible by volunteers from Bears Care, PNC Bank, and Chicago Gateway Green.
El Valor president Rey Gonzalez called the volunteers “miracle workers.”
“It is a wonderful addition not only to El Valor, but to the community. It provides a safe haven,” he said. “This is a miracle, and the organizations who did this, they’re a godsend to us.”
Bears chairman George McCaskey and his wife, Barb, represented the team at Wednesday’s ribbon cutting.
“I have to tell you it’s as much of a gift to us as it is to anybody here,” Barb McCaskey said.
The space includes a butterfly garden, playground equipment, an obstacle course, an outdoor classroom, and a miniature artificial turf gridiron.
PNC president Scott Swanson said the butterfly garden is part of El Valor’s monarch butterfly conservation program.