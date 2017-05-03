2 Charged, 1 Wanted In Connection With Orland Park Armed Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were charged Monday in connection with an armed robbery this week at a sporting goods store in southwest suburban Orland Park, and a warrant was issued Tuesday for a 21-year-old man identified as the robber.

At 5:35 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to calls of a retail theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods at One Orland Park Place, and learned that employees had seen a male and female walking towards the exit with arms full of clothing that hadn’t been paid for, according to Orland Park police.

When the suspects were approached by a female employee who offered to take their items to the register, the male pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the employee, police said. The suspects then left the store with the stolen clothing and drove away in a maroon Pontiac.

Christopher Duckery, who was identified as the driver of the Pontiac, was charged with retail theft, police said. Krystal Williams, who was identified as the female accomplice, was charged with attempted retail theft. Both live in south suburban Lansing.

Duckery and Williams posted bond and were released pending a June 15 court appearance, police said.

On Tuesday, a warrant was also issued with a bond amount of $150,000 for the arrest of Stephaun Dennis, of Chicago, who was identified as the armed robber, police said.

Anyone with information should call Orland Park police at (708) 349-4111.

