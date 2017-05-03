Two Chicago Police Officers Released From Hospital After Being Ambushed

(CBS) – Chicago police are tight-lipped about their progress in finding suspects who fired on two officers Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, seriously injuring them.
“I can certainly understand that. We want to catch the people that did that and make sure we have prosecutions on these cases,” Kevin Graham, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, tells CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez.
The good news is both of the plainclothes officers have been released from the hospital. Both of them work of the 9th District police station at 31st and Halsted.
The ambush of the pair happened around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday at 43rd and Ashland, as they were doing surveillance in an unmarked vehicle. Two vehicles pulled up and shot at the officers, who returned fire.
Police quickly located a silver minivan and a silver Trailblazer abandoned nearby, one with an automatic rifle inside.
Police could be seen searching a home near 48th and Bishop on Wednesday.
The two officers – one of whom is 24 years old — have not been identified. Both have around-the-clock protection as the investigation into the shooting continues.