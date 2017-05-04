Bears Sign DL Jaye Howard To 1-Year Deal

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) The Bears have made a major addition to their defensive front just a week removed from the NFL Draft, signing veteran Jaye Howard to a one-year deal, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Howard, 28, was at Halas Hall this week for a visit with the Bears and left on Wednesday. He received the offer then and agreed to terms on Thursday.

Howard should serve as the Bears’ third down lineman for Vic Fangio’s 3-4 defense. A 6-foot-3, 302-pound end, Howard is an ideal fit opposite Akiem Hicks and next to Eddie Goldman as a 5-technique on the line.

During the draft, the Bears selected just one defensive player — safety Eddie Jackson out of Alabama. There was thought they would look to either Alabama’s Jonathan Allen or Stanford’s Solomon Thomas with the No. 3 pick, but general manager Ryan Pace instead traded up a spot to take quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Howard became available just days before the draft, released by the Chiefs with a failed physical designation. His departure from Kansas City was a cap-clearing move, that coming 13 months removed from a coveted free-agency period for Howard.

In 2015, Howard recorded a career-best 5.5 sacks for the Chiefs. He now joins a budding defense with new pieces all over.

