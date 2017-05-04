Cubs Grab Walk-Off 5-4 Win On Galvis’ Error In 13th Inning

CHICAGO (AP) — Albert Almora Jr. doubled leading off the 13th inning and scored on a throwing error by shortstop Freddy Galvis, giving the Chicago Cubs a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Kris Bryant had four hits, Miguel Montero homered and drove in two runs, and Matt Szczur and Addison Russell hit run-scoring doubles as the Cubs extended their winning streak to three.

Almora doubled off Joely Rodriguez (1-1) to begin the 13th and held as Javier Baez hit a comebacker. Ben Zobrist was intentionally walked, and Szczur grounded sharply to second baseman Cesar Hernandez, who threw to Galvis for the forceout. Trying to complete an inning-ending double play, Galvis bounced his throw to first, which went to the outside side of the based and skipped into foul territory.

Koji Uehara (1-2), Chicago’s eighth pitcher, got three straight outs.

Cameron Rupp and Maikel Franco homered for Philadelphia, which has lost six of seven, and Hernandez had four hits.

Cubs starter John Lackey wasted a 2-0 lead, allowing three runs and nine hits in five innings. Philadelphia’s Zach Elfin gave up three runs and nine hits in seven innings.

Rupp homered off Carl Edwards Jr. leading off the eighth for a 4-3 lead, but Montero went deep against Joaquin Benoit in the bottom half.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Howie Kendrick (oblique) is improving and Philadelphia plans for him to take batting practice during the weekend series against Washington.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Nick Pivetta (0-1, 3.60 ERA) is to face visiting Washington and RHP Stephen Strasburg (2-1, 3.09) in Friday night’s series opener.

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-1, 4.18 ERA) is slated to start Friday’s first game of a series against the New York Yankees. Hendricks has allowed two runs over 12 innings in his last two starts.

