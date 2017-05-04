Homicide Investigation Underway In Hinsdale

(CBS) – Police in west suburban Hinsdale are conducting a homicide investigation after officers found a 50-year-old woman dead inside a residence.
Police said a family member called 9-1-1 around 4 p.m. Thursday to report an unresponsive victim at 745 Town Place.
The Hinsdale Police Department is working with the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Felony Investigative Assistance Team Major Crimes Unit, according to a news release.
Police closed streets as they began their investigation.