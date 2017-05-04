Man Critically Wounded In Lawndale Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.
The 22-year-old man was shot in the arm and abdomen, possibly during a robbery just before 3 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Cermak, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Area Central detectives are questioning a person of interest in connection with the shooting, police said.
