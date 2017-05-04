Maywood Bans Tobacco Sales To Those Under 21

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another Chicago area community has decided to ban tobacco sales to people who are under 21-years old.
Maywood joins Chicago, Oak Park, Evanston, Deerfield, Naperville and Highland Park in banning tobacco sales to those under 21. WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
“It has to do with the health,” said Maywood Mayor Edweena Perkins. “The amount of people we’re losing to cancer is outrageous.”
Mayor Perkins said students from Proviso East High School and Loyola University spoke in favor of the ordinance at Wednesday night’s village board meeting.
Lainie Sanker of the Respiratory Health Association said Tobacco 21 ordinances are an effective anti-smoking strategy. She said, “95 percent of adult smokers take up smoking before they turn 21.”
“What we’re hoping will happen is this will create a ripple effect for surrounding communities,” Sanker added.
Maywood Police Chief Val Talley said the new ordinance could reduce the amount of illicit tobacco sales that have been going on at Proviso East High School. He said some 18-year olds have been buying cigarettes at nearby gas stations and selling them to underage students.
“Someone has to step up and take a stand and we, the village of Maywood have stepped to take a stand and it’s to save a generation that’s coming behind us,” Mayor Perkins said.