Report: Former Bears QB Jay Cutler Considering Move To Broadcasting

(CBS) Jay Cutler’s next game could come in the broadcasting booth instead of the field.
Released by the Bears in March, Cutler is considering a move into broadcasting, according to Mike Garofolo of NFL Network. Cutler reportedly auditioned with FOX last week in Los Angeles.
Cutler has yet to receive interest from another team to be their starting quarterback, and there’s no surefire place to start after last week’s NFL Draft. His agent, Bus Cook, told Garofolo that he hadn’t heard any intentions from Cutler to retire.
“You’d have to talk to Jay about that,” Cook told NFL Network. “Any football player would be smart to explore his options in case he doesn’t play anymore. But Jay is as talented as any quarterback out there right now.”
The Bears parted ways with Cutler in March, an expected move as they explored a new direction at quarterback. The team agreed to terms with veteran Mike Glennon that next day and drafted Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 pick last week.