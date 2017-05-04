White Sox Place Carlos Rodon On 60-Day DL, Nate Jones On 10-Day DL

(CBS) The White Sox have placed left-hander Carlos Rodon on the 60-day disabled list as he continues to deal with what the team calls left biceps bursitis.
Rodon hasn’t pitched in a game yet this season, and there has been worry about his health since early in spring training when the team brought him along cautiously. Despite that approach, Rodon will be out through at least early June in a move to the DL that’s retroactive to March 30. Rodon has been throwing off of a mound in his rehab, general manager Rick Hahn told reporters.
There’s no structural damage for Rodon, the team has previously said after he had an MRI. It was revealed in spring training that Rodon suffered from arm fatigue at times in 2016.
The 24-year-old Rodon has 9-10 with a 4.04 ERA last season.
In other roster moves, the White Sox placed reliever Nate Jones on the 10-day DL with right elbow neuritis, retroactive to Monday. Jones is 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA in 11 2/3 innings this season.
Chicago also called up left-hander David Holmberg from Triple-A Charlotte, where he was 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA in 15 1/3 innings.