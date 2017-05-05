Berwyn House Fire Leaves Man Dead

(CBS) — One man died in a house fire Friday afternoon in west suburban Berwyn.
WBBM’s Bob Roberts reports.
Police and firefighters arriving at the three-story frame dwelling at 3309 South Home Avenue found flames shooting from the roof and windows and heavy smoke.
Firefighters were unable to conduct a search until the fire was brought under control, during the noon hour.
That turned up the severely burned body of a man believed to be the home’s 64-year-old owner, John Anderson.
The Medical Examiner’s office will need to make a positive identification.
Police said the fire is not believed to be suspicious. Hoarding may have been a factor, officials said.