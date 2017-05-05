Berwyn House Fire Leaves Man Dead

May 5, 2017 7:27 PM
(CBS) — One man died in a house fire Friday afternoon in west suburban Berwyn.

Police and firefighters arriving at the three-story frame dwelling at 3309 South Home Avenue found flames shooting from the roof and windows and heavy smoke.

Firefighters were unable to conduct a search until the fire was brought under control, during the noon hour.

That turned up the severely burned body of a man believed to be the home’s 64-year-old owner, John Anderson.

The Medical Examiner’s office will need to make a positive identification.

Police said the fire is not believed to be suspicious. Hoarding may have been a factor, officials said.

