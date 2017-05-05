How To Make Jack White’s Rock & Roll Guacamole

Jack White’s leaked tour rider from a 2015 Oklahoma show contained a very specific guacamole recipe. Here’s how to make it and snack like a rock star.
- Ingredients
– 6-8 x large, ripe Haas avocados (cut in half the long way, remove the pit—SAVE THE PIT THOUGH—, and dice into large cubes with a butter knife. 3 or 4 slits down, 3 or 4 across. You’ll scoop out the chunks with a spoon, careful to maintain the avocado in fairly large chunks.)
– 3-4 x vine-ripened tomatoes (diced)
– 1/2 x yellow onion (finely chopped)
– 1 x full bunch cilantro (chopped)
– 4 x Serrano peppers (de-veined and chopped)
– 1-2 x limes
– Salt & pepper to taste
- Directions:
Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, careful not to mush the avocados too much. We want it chunky. Once properly mixed and tested, add the pits into the guacamole and even out the top with a spoon or spatula. Add 1/2 lime to the top later so you cover most of the surface with the juice (The pits and lime will keep it from browning prematurely.) Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until served.
Speaking with Billboard, Jack stated that the recipe is courtesy of his tour manager. “This ‘guacamole recipe’ is … [an] inside joke with the local promoters. … It’s just something to break up the boredom, seeing who can make it best.”
At the CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen, you’re always invited to get up-close with the hottest chefs and musical artists! Visit culinarykitchenchicago.com for more recipes and opportunities to win.