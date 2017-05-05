Escaped Westville Correctional Center Inmate Located

(CBS) — An inmate who escaped from a northwest Indiana correctional facility on Friday has been located.
Orville Morris, 35, escaped Friday from the Westville Correctional Center in Westville, Indiana, according to the LaPorte County sheriff’s office and Indiana Dept. of Correction.
The sheriff’s office announced at 11:15 a.m. Sunday that Morris had been located, but no additional information was immediately released.
Morris was serving a three-year sentence on felony robbery charges out of Washington County, and was about to begin another three-year sentence on felony burglary charges out of Harrison County, authorities said. His earliest release date was January 2019.
