Inmate Escapes From Northwest Indiana Prison

(CBS) — Authorities are searching for an inmate on Friday who escaped from a northwestern Indiana correctional facility.
The inmate escaped from the Westville Correctional Center in Westville, Indiana, the LaPorte County sheriff’s office confirmed about 6:30 p.m.
Additional information was not immediately available, but sheriff’s deputies were responding to the area.
