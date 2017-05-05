Inmate Escapes From Northwest Indiana Prison

May 5, 2017 7:16 PM

(CBS) — Authorities are searching for an inmate on Friday who escaped from a northwestern Indiana correctional facility.

The inmate escaped from the Westville Correctional Center in Westville, Indiana, the LaPorte County sheriff’s office confirmed about 6:30 p.m.

Additional information was not immediately available, but sheriff’s deputies were responding to the area.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

