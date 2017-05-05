Former Bears QB Jay Cutler Hired By FOX As TV Analyst

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) Jay Cutler is headed into the media world. The former Bears quarterback has been hired as an analyst by FOX, as Peter Schrager reports.

Cutler, released by the Bears in March, was in Los Angeles recently for an audition and was hired by the network officially on Thursday. He’ll join the team of Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis, replacing John Lynch, who was hired as general manager of the 49ers.

The 33-year-old Cutler, whose birthday was last week, has not yet officially filed retirement papers. He was looking for the opportunity to start, and most jobs have been filled through free agency and the draft. Cutler hasn’t even been linked to an opportunity on the market.

While Cutler never had the most engaging personality with the media during his career, much of that was a concerted effort and shouldn’t discount his ability to provide personality and insight in the booth.

Cutler could find an opportunity leading a team, but as of now he seems to be headed into broadcasting.

