Markham Officer Shoots Driver Who Dragged Partner After Traffic Stop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Markham police officer shot a driver who allegedly tried to flee a traffic stop, and dragged the officer’s partner early Friday morning.
Markham Police Chief Mack Sanders said officers tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic stop at 167th and Western around 1:15 a.m.. Officers asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, but instead he drove off, dragging one of the officers.
That’s when the other officer opened fire, hitting the driver.
Both the officer who were dragged and the driver were taken to the hospital, but their conditions were not available Friday morning.
A handgun was visible on the ground next to the driver’s car after the shooting, but police have not said who the weapon belongs to.
The intersection of 167th and Western was closed to traffic until about 5:45 a.m. as police investigated.
The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force was helping to investigate the shooting.