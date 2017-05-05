Smash & Grabs At Several North Side MetroPCS Stores

CHICAGO (CBS) — Several MetroPCS stores on Chicago’s North Side were broken into early Friday morning.
Police say burglars smashed the front glass of at least six cell phone stores and made off with an unspecified number of wireless devices and accessories.
April Bainter, who works at the MetroPCS store at 2811 N. Broadway, said someone completely bashed in the glass front door to get in. “The whole glass is gone, from top to bottom. It’s just the frame of the door.”
One witness claims three males ransacked the store before fleeing in a light colored vehicle.
Crime in Wrigleyville and Boystown reports MetroPCS stores in Lakeview, Uptown and West Ridge were hit during the roughly hour-long spree.