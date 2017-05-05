Thompson Center Sale Proposal Now Focuses On CPS

CHICAGO (CBS) — Republicans in Springfield have added a new wrinkle to the proposed sale of the Thompson Center, and it focuses on Chicago Public Schools
Gov. Rauner threw his support behind Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin’s bill, which would require all property taxes collected after the sale of the Thompson Center, or whatever’s built on the site, to go to CPS only.
“When this building is sold, that all the new tax revenue coming from this building doesn’t go into other government bureaucracy, doesn’t go into other government entities, it goes to Chicago Public Schools,” Rauner said.
Rauner said he hopes the bill, that he says will only benefit Chicago, will get Democrats to help speed up the sale of the Thompson Center.