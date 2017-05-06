Alleged Killer Of Chicago Cop’s Son Denied Bail

(CBS) – A Cook County judge denied bail Saturday to the 18-year-old South Side man accused of firing the gunshots that killed the son of a Chicago police officer last Aug. 14, hours before he was scheduled to return to college in New York.

“He’s a threat to the community,” Assistant State’s Attorney John Maher said of suspect Anthony Moore.

Maher said that Moore and other gang members drove by the home of Arshell Dennis III at 2952 W. 82nd St., spotted him chatting with friends on his front porch and mistook him for a member of a rival gang.

Maher said the two cars circled the block and then came to a stop. He said another gang member was sent out as a lookout. When he signaled that Dennis was there, Moore and a second gang member allegedly ran up a gangway two doors to the east and opened fire.

Moore allegedly told others that he fired first and that Dennis fell immediately, an account Maher said was confirmed by multiple eyewitnesses. Subsequent gunshots wounded a friend who has since recovered.

Maher said neither Dennis nor his friends had any gang involvement.

Moore’s own cell phone confirms that he was at the scene of the shooting, the prosecutor says.

Moore already had a pending auto theft charge and was sought on a no-bail order for failing to wear his electronic monitoring device on a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Donald Panarese Jr. called Moore a “danger to the community” in denying bail. If convicted, Moore faces a mandatory life sentence.

Moore returns to court Monday.