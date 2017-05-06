Joliet Township House Where Toddler Was Found Dead Burns To Ground

(CBS) — The Joliet Township home where a 16-month-old girl was found dead last week — after she had been reported missing — burned to the ground early today.
Semaj Crosby was found dead beneath a couch April 26 in the 309 Louis Road home, a day after her family said the child had disappeared. Will County Sheriff’s police launched a massive search for the girl before making the discovery.
Semaj’s death is under investigation. Child-welfare officials had visited the home two hours before the girl went missing.
The home was condemned recently, with authorities saying conditions were “deplorable.”
The fire started around 6 a.m. Saturday. Fire crews did not attempt to go inside the vacant structure as it was fully ablaze, for safety reasons; instead choosing to let it burn to the ground, CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports. Officials say there was a fire at the property last week caused by a candle.
A memorial in the yard dedicated to Semaj remained in the yard.
