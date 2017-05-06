Levine: Automated Plate Umpire Intrigues Cubs’ Maddon

(CBS) — The premise of using an automated ball and strike umpire has been considered by the rules-makers in Major League Baseball.

This concept would use a laser system to call balls and strikes instead of a home plate ump.

This concept — at one time it seemed impossible — is now being considered as an experiment in the minor leagues. Former baseball Commissioner Bud Selig warned the baseball players association and club owners that technology could open the floodgates to everything being replayed in the future.

The man was not wrong.

Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon watched a wavering strike zone have an impact on two of his team’s games this week. He called the zone on Tuesday evening “not the strike zone — the ball zone.”

A fearless leader of his team and a proponent of getting things right, Maddon for the first time on Saturday said he may be in favor of an automated strike zone umpire behind the plate at some point.

“I have been vacillating on that,” Maddon said. “Balls and strikes, there are unintended consequences. Be careful what you wish for. You don’t even know about an electronically controlled zone, which I have been talking about being in favor of recently.”

Maddon thought harder: “Are the veteran umpires better at understanding the different nuances of the game? Does he know what has to be called at certain times? Or, does it need to be more exact? Saying this is the strike zone as opposed to looking at how tall a guy is, how he stands — which would be more important? “

Maddon says he’s not sure what system would be perfect. “I don’t know the answer. I am still trying to figure that out myself. We are all looking for the perfect game all the time. We know that is not going to happen.”

The Cubs skipper is a fan of the umpires but a pragmatic man of the here and now. He might be unsure because a laser would be tough to argue with when it goes haywire.

“This is a tough one,” Maddon said. “On the bases. I think we nailed it. On balls and strikes, I really can’t come up with a conclusion even to myself. The ball and strike component, I am fascinated by that. I really am. I still would vote for the umpire, number one, but I would like to know more about the electronic thing moving forward. I don’t think it is right around the corner.”

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @MLBBruceLevine.