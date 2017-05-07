2 Killed, 8 Wounded In Brighton Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ten people were shot, two of them fatally, on Sunday evening in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, authorities said.

The shooting wounded eight people and killed two at 5:17 p.m. at Rockwell Street and 46th Place, according to the Chicago Police and Fire departments. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could confirm only one death Sunday evening.

UPDATE: Chicago Police now say 10 people shot, 2 dead in Brighton Park. Heavy police presence here at 46th & Rockwell. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/4jF9VBlZMP — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) May 8, 2017

A person was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, the fire department said.

Three more people were taken to Stroger Hospital, according to the fire department. Two of them were in serious-to-critical condition and the third was in good condition.

All of the people taken by paramedics to hospitals were adults, the fire department said.

The shooting is believed to be gang-related retaliation for an earlier shooting in Brighton Park, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

About 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2500 block of West 46th Place in Brighton Park. Daniel Cardova was found unresponsive on the ground between two parked cars, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police cordoned off the nearby streets. Neighbors on both sides of the yellow tape sat on porches and steps.

