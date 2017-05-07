2 Dead, 16 Wounded In Chicago Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least 16 more people were wounded in shootings in Chicago between Friday evening and Sunday morning.

The city surpassed 1,000 gunshot victims for the year in late April, and it is nearing the 200-homicide mark, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

The weekend’s most recent fatal shooting happened early Sunday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 2700 block of West 46th Place and found a 26-year-old man lying unresponsive between two parked cars, according to Chicago Police. The man, a documented gang member, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

The first fatal shooting happened Friday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. A 19-year-old man was shot to death about 4:45 p.m. inside an apartment building in the 4500 block of South Drexel. Three gunmen followed Harry J. Davis as he walked into the apartment and shot him repeatedly in the head, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:05 p.m., authorities said. He lived in the Washington Park neighborhood. A weapon was recovered. No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning. The shooting happened about block away from King College Prep. It was the first fatal shooting in the city since early Monday, marking Chicago’s third-longest stretch this year without a homicide.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened Sunday morning in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 26-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen and multiple stab wounds to the abdomen about 9:40 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Troy, police said. She was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Police said the attack appeared to be domestic-related. No one was in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

At least 15 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between 4 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Sunday.

Last weekend, 21 people were shot in Chicago, four fatally.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)