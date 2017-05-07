Foster Mother Charged With Baby’s Death In NW Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — The foster mother of a 20-month-old girl who was found dead Thursday is facing felony charges in northwest Indiana in connection with the girl’s death.
Jamila Hodge, 32, was charged with murder, aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and “several other felonies,” Gary police said.
The girl, identified as Emma Salinas, was found unresponsive at 11:42 a.m. in the 7500 block of Ash Avenue in Gary, Indiana and pronounced dead, according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office.
An autopsy Saturday did not provide information about the girl’s injuries pending further investigation, but ruled her manner of death a homicide, the coroner’s office said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)