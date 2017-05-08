2 Dead, 8 Wounded In Shooting At Memorial For Earlier Killing

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were killed and eight were wounded Sunday night, when masked gunmen opened fire at a memorial for the victim of an earlier slaying in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Calling the attack “another brazen act of gang violence,” Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Kevin Navarro said two men in masks came out of an alley near 46th Place and Rockwell Avenue around 5:20 p.m., and opened fire with rifles as the victims were praying at the memorial for another man who had been shot and killed earlier that day.

A 29-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. Eight other people were wounded, although their injuries were not considered life-threatening. All of the victims were in their late teens or 20s. Two victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Six others were at Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Daniel Cardova, 26, had been shot in the chest at the same location around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, and was found lying on the ground between two parked cars.

Navarro said the second shooting was believed to be gang-related retaliation for Cardova’s slaying.

Bystanders said they ran for cover when the shots rang out at the memorial for Cardova Sunday evening. Parents said children were nearby at the time.

Police already had an extra gang patrol in the area. Chicago Police Deputy Chief Kevin Ryan said more gang and tactical teams were flooding to the area to prevent any further attacks.

“We have a fairly good idea of who we’re looking for,” Ryan said. “We have a fairly good idea of the conflict involved, and where we need to be deployed, but right now we’re trying to saturate the area, and ensure that nothing else happens tonight and going in to the next couple of days.”

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) vented his frustration, after at least the third shooting in the past week involving assault rifles in his ward.

“Last week we seen assault rifles used on police. Today they’re used on gang members in the Brighton Park community, in broad daylight, on a Sunday, on a day when everyone should have been at home, doing gardening, enjoying each other’s company, a multitude of shots rang out,” Lopez said.

On Tuesday, two Deering District tactical officers were shot in the neighboring Back of the Yards neighborhood. The officers were conducting a follow-up investigation to an earlier incident when a minivan pulled up next to their unmarked van, and opened fire with an assault rifle. Both officers were released from the hospital the next day.