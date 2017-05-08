5 Killed, 27 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were killed and at least 27 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between Friday night and Monday morning.

The city surpassed 1,000 gunshot victims for the year in late April, and it is nearing the 200-homicide mark, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

The weekend’s most recent fatal shooting left a man and woman dead, and eight others wounded shortly after 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, during a memorial for a man shot and killed earlier Sunday, Chicago Police said. Two men wearing masks came out of an alley near 46th Place and Rockwell Street and opened fire on the group with rifles. The shooters then left the area in a light-colored van or SUV.

A 25-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were both shot and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released their identities.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the right leg and a 25-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the right hip and right elbow, police said. They were both taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital. Six more people were listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital. A 23-year-old man and two 26-year-old men were all shot in their right legs; another 26-year-old man was shot in both ankles; a 25-year-old woman was shot in the right arm; and another 23-year-old man suffered bullet fragments in his right leg.

The shooting is thought to be gang-related retaliation for an earlier shooting. A memorial of tall votive candles and balloons could be seen Sunday evening on the south side of 46th Place behind red police tape.

The memorial the group was attending was for Daniel Cardova, 26, of Brighton Park, police and the medical examiner’s office said. Officers responded to a call of a person shot about 4:30 a.m. that day in the 2700 block of West 46th Place and found Cardova unresponsive and lying on the ground between two parked cars. He had been shot in the chest was pronounced dead at the scene less than 15 minutes later.

Police said that shooting was also gang-related and involved an assault rifle.

About 2:50 a.m. Sunday, one man was shot to death and another was wounded when a robber opened fire at a Montclare neighborhood restaurant on the Northwest Side. The suspect, who was wearing a ski mask, robbed the fast food restaurant at gunpoint in the 7100 block of West Diversey, police said. Two men, ages 19 and 22, were shot while trying to stop the robbery.

The 19-year-old, who has not been identified, suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:04 a.m., authorities said. The older man was shot in the back and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting happened about 4:45 p.m. Friday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. Harry J. Davis, 19, was shot to death inside an apartment building in the 4500 block of South Drexel. Three gunmen followed him as he walked into the apartment and shot him repeatedly in the head, authorities said. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:05 p.m. He lived in the Washington Park neighborhood.

It was the first fatal shooting in the city since early Monday, marking Chicago’s third-longest stretch this year without a homicide.

The most recent nonfatal shooting critically wounded two men at 7:23 p.m. Sunday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said. The men were in the 300 block of South Central Park when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire. A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso, arm and leg. He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital. A 22-year-old man was shot in the upper leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was also listed in critical condition.

At least 16 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago between 4 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, 21 people were shot in Chicago, four fatally.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)