Barricade Situation At Washington Park Church Resolved Peacefully

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man barricaded himself inside a Washington Park neighborhood church Sunday afternoon, prompting a Chicago Police SWAT response on the South Side.
Authorities responded at 2:14 p.m. to a call of a man barricaded inside a bathroom in the 5300 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago Police. It was not known if the man was armed, but he was making threats.
The man was taken into custody without incident by 3 a.m. Monday and he was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation, police said. No injuries were reported.
