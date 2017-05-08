Bears Sign LB Dan Skuta To 1-Year Deal

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have signed outside linebacker Dan Skuta to a one-year deal.
Skuta, 31, is an eight-year NFL veteran who has played with the Bengals, 49ers and most recently the Jaguars. He posted 5.0 sacks in 14 games with Vic Fangio’s 49ers defense in 2014.
A product of Grand Valley State, Skuta entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2009. He has 200 tackles in 112 games.
Last Thursday, the Bears signed veteran defensive end Jaye Howard to a one-year deal, adding a potential starter to the defensive line.
The Bears host rookie mini-camp this weekend at Halas Hall. OTAs begin on May 23.
