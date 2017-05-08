Cubs Honor Breast Cancer Survivors At Annual “Pink Out” Game

CHICAGO (CBS) — The sea of blue that takes over the Friendly Confines for every Cubs home game was mixed with some pink during Sunday night’s game against the Yankees.
“It’s an impressive show of support,” said Dr. Heidi Memmel, surgical director of the Caldwell Breast Center at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. Advocate Health Care sponsored #PinkOut, an annual event at Wrigley Field to honor breast cancer survivors.
The survivors, dressed in pink, threw out the first pitch, sang the national anthem and 7th inning stretch, and watched the game from the left field bleachers.
Memmel said the defending World Series champions always make it the “Pink Out” game an unforgettable event.
“To the women and their family members who are going through breast cancer, it’s really just a fantastic reminder that Advocate is behind them, the Cubs are behind them, and all these people are thinking about them,” she said.
In addition to honoring survivors, Memmel said the game is a great opportunity to educate the public on preventing and treating breast cancer.